Marylanders are bracing for yet another day of possible flash flooding and excessive rainfall in what meteorologists say is a wetter-than-usual July.

Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are under flood watch from 5 p.m. Wednesday throughout the evening, the Baltimore/Washington field office of the National Weather Service said.

NWS said one to three inches of rain could fall per hour due to showers and thunderstorms.

Weather officials also issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Interstate 95 corridor and Tidal Potomac River Wednesday ahead of potential flooding.

Temperatures Wednesday could linger between 80-95 degrees with a heat index value as high as 103. Severe weather may cause about 25-minute delays on MARC Camden, Brunswick and Penn Lines, the Maryland Transit Administration said Wednesday.

So far, 23 inches of rain have showered the Baltimore region compared to 22 inches around this time last year, Luis Rosa, an NWS meteorologist said. Rainfall this month, though, has been higher than normal, Rosa said.

Baltimore typically sees two inches of rainfall in July, Rosa said. The area has already gotten nearly twice that amount just halfway through the month, he said. And there’s no sight of letting up: NWS forecasts showers and thunderstorms continuing through next Tuesday.

Wednesday’s likelihood of extreme weather follows Monday’s storms, where a heavy downpour across the Baltimore region flooded some areas and put the city at a level three of four for “a moderate risk” of excessive rainfall.

The month kicked off with downed power lines, transit suspension and delays and a church fire caused by a lightning strike amid flash flooding and heavy rain in the Baltimore region.