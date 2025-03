This week’s major weather story will be a significant warm-up across the Baltimore region, along with some breezy conditions toward the weekend.

Temperatures could rise to the low 70s in some areas Tuesday, giving us an early taste of spring. But don’t pack up your winter coats just yet. Because if you know Maryland weather, that doesn’t mean we’re totally done with cold temperatures quite yet.

Overnight Sunday, skies will remain mostly clear after a pleasant afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly, dropping into the mid to upper 30s region-wide, so you’ll need a jacket if heading out early Monday.

Monday is shaping up to be another delightful day. Expect a pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds, with afternoon temperatures climbing comfortably into the upper 60s - a perfect day for enjoying outdoor activities.

Monday night into early Tuesday, temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to near 40s, a little a chilly, but temperatures that are relatively mild for this time of year. Tuesday afternoon will feel springlike, with high temperatures reaching into the upper 60s and even low 70s in some locations.

However, changes will arrive by Tuesday night. A backdoor cold front will push through, introducing cooler air from the east. Wednesday morning will feature mostly cloudy skies and noticeably cooler conditions. High temperatures on Wednesday will struggle, reaching only into the mid to upper 50s due to the persistent cool wedge and easterly winds.

Temperatures will begin a gradual recovery on Thursday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies continuing. Highs will reach the lower 60s, still somewhat moderated by persistent easterly winds. By Friday, warmer conditions return, and afternoon temperatures will approach 70 degrees as southerly airflow strengthens ahead of an advancing storm system.

Looking toward the weekend, a powerful storm system will track through the midsection of the country late in the week, impacting our region by Saturday. Winds will noticeably increase ahead of this system, becoming quite gusty, especially Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Southwest wind gusts could exceed 40 mph at times, so secure any loose outdoor objects in advance.

These strong southwest winds will usher in very warm conditions for Saturday, pushing high temperatures well into the lower to middle 70s, making it feel more like late spring than early March.

By Sunday, the approaching cold front will increase clouds and bring a risk of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. The highest rain chances will occur Sunday afternoon into the evening hours before diminishing overnight. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will again be mild, in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Behind this cold front, expect cooler temperatures to settle back into the area early next week.