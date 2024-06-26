Find a cool spot and brace for a sweltering day.

The National Weather Service is calling for the return of hot and humid conditions in Baltimore and along Maryland’s I-95 corridor on Wednesday. Temperatures could climb to the mid to upper 90s, though the humidity could make it feel closer to 100 to 105 degrees.

Forecasters said conditions could break single-day temperatures records for June 26. The Baltimore area is expected to reach 99 degrees, a temperature that would match the region’s single-day record last logged in 1954.

Later in the afternoon and evening, forecasters are also calling for scattered severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and even isolated tornadoes.

This article may be updated.