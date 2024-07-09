Temperatures on Tuesday could feel as high as 105 to 108 degrees in the Baltimore and Washington metro areas.

National Weather Service forecasters are expecting the excessive heat and humidity to continue throughout the day and peak from 2-6 p.m.

Baltimore is under a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert that began over the weekend and is expected to last through Thursday, when the remnant of Hurricane Beryl is expected to move toward the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

In the meantime, some isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon could bring relief to the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of Maryland remains under a heat advisory from the National Weather Service. Exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Heatstroke is “a life-threatening emergency and requires immediate medical attention,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Staying safe in high temperatures is all about prevention, according to the Maryland Department of Health. General tips for safety include:

Staying hydrated

Reducing outdoor activity

Staying inside between 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Seeking relief in air conditioning

Babies and children should never be left in a closed vehicle, even for a short period of time.

This map from The Baltimore Banner shows where cooling centers are around the region.

Baltimore Banner reporter Cody Boteler contributed to this report.