A high-wind warning is in effect for most of the day Sunday. Expect winds from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts from 50 to 60 mph.

Winds could cause damage to trees and power lines, which may result in power outages. Travel will be difficult for high-profile vehicles during the peak of the winds. The powerful gusts will persist into Monday.

High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday started with foggy conditions statewide after an early-morning lull in the rain showers. Rain will redevelop late this morning, and a few thunderstorms are possible as the showers move through.

There is a low-end chance of severe thunderstorms Sunday for most of the state. Even outside of the low risk for thunderstorms, gusty winds are expected to develop later Sunday.

Arctic air will return to the region Monday, keeping high temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Overnight lows will plunge into the teens and 20s. The cold pattern will continue Tuesday, with highs reaching the mid- to upper 30s.

Another significant snowfall is expected Wednesday into Thursday.

Current projections indicate the storm may arrive Wednesday and continue through Wednesday night and into Thursday. Although it is too early to determine snowfall totals, the likelihood of accumulating snow is increasing. The impact will depend on the storm’s track and strength as it nears the area. More updates will be provided as the forecast becomes clearer.

Looking ahead, dry weather is expected to return Friday, bringing sunny but blustery conditions. High temperatures will remain in the 30s, reinforcing the cold air in place.