A few light showers started the day in western Maryland on Saturday.

It’s a quiet start to the day that doesn’t look to end in the same way.

There is a developing risk for showers and storms to develop this afternoon, continuing into the evening. Similar to Friday, heavy rain is possible.

Last night’s storms produced multiple flash flood alerts in Maryland and with the ground still saturated, the region could see more of the same on Saturday.

Forecast models are calling for 1 inch to possibly 3 inches of rainfall in Maryland. Isolated areas could see up to 5 inches if heavy rain is slow to move out or tracks over a certain area multiple times.

A few storms could be on the stronger side, producing gusty winds and possible small hail.

Highs on Saturday will be cooler - around 80 degrees.

It’ll be even cooler on Father’s Day. Prepare for highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday also brings its own rain chance. The upcoming work week doesn’t look to completely dry out until maybe closer to AFRAM weekend.

Enjoy the break from the heat as the region is expected to see extreme temperatures in the coming days.

The strongest heatwave of the season thus far is likely for much of the Mid-Atlantic during the first week of summer, according to the National Weather Service. Those affected cities include Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Richmond, and Raleigh.

WJZ is a media partner with The Baltimore Banner.