More rain is expected to drench the Baltimore region this week.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Wednesday beginning at noon when widespread rain and thunderstorms will move across the area. Forecasters for the Baltimore-Washington region expect a muggy morning with temperatures in the mid 60s and lower 70s.

View post on Twitter

Precipitation is expected to pick up as the day goes on, dumping possibly three to four rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the area. The most severe storms are expect east of and along I-81 and north of I-64.

Some severe thunderstorms, forecasters said, could produce damaging wind gusts capable of producing a tornado as well as flash flooding. The flood watch will last through the evening.

This story may be updated.

Lillian Reed

lillian.reed@thebaltimorebanner.com

Lillian Reed

More from Lillian Reed

Three teens arrested after stabbing at Towson Town Center mall

Two fetuses found on MTA bus in Baltimore were stillborn, medical examiner say

More From The Banner

The Helmand exterior

Beloved restaurateur Qayum Karzai, owner of The Helmand, dies at 77

Almost 6,000 dead in 6 years: How Baltimore became the U.S. overdose capital

Marilyn Mosby spared prison time in fraud and perjury case, must forfeit vacation home

Maryland hospitals took money from poor patients. Why haven’t they paid them back?