More rain is expected to drench the Baltimore region this week.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Wednesday beginning at noon when widespread rain and thunderstorms will move across the area. Forecasters for the Baltimore-Washington region expect a muggy morning with temperatures in the mid 60s and lower 70s.
Precipitation is expected to pick up as the day goes on, dumping possibly three to four rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the area. The most severe storms are expect east of and along I-81 and north of I-64.
Some severe thunderstorms, forecasters said, could produce damaging wind gusts capable of producing a tornado as well as flash flooding. The flood watch will last through the evening.
