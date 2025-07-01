The Baltimore region should expect an active weather evening with wind gusts, severe thunderstorms and possible flash floods.

Several parts of Maryland, including Baltimore and counties bordering Washington, D.C., are under a flood watch starting at 2 p.m. through this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management issued a severe thunderstorm watch through 9 p.m.

Heavy rainfall could amount to between 1 to 2 inches, with showers and thunderstorms more likely after 5 p.m. There’s a 90% chance of precipitation overnight through the early hours of Wednesday, adding up to an additional inch of rain, said Kevin Witt, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office.

The region could also see wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, Witt said.

Travelers using the Camden, Brunswick and Penn Lines this evening should expect 20 to 25 minute delays, warned the Maryland Transit Administration. There will likely be speed restrictions due to severe weather and possibly temporary suspensions of services in case of downed trees.