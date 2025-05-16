Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across Maryland on Friday, from midday through the early evening hours.

Patchy fog has been an issue in some neighborhoods this morning with visibility less than half a mile in many areas across northeastern Maryland. The fog should clear up, but then storms become an issue.

Thunderstorms may develop in the Baltimore region from midday into the afternoon. These storms will be moving into increasingly warm and muggy air, which could allow them to quickly strengthen. Any storm today could contain damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado.

The greatest chance for severe weather appears to be after lunchtime for much of central and eastern Maryland.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Storms should push out of the area sometime this evening. Additional storms are possible overnight, but the trend is for those storms to pass by to our south.

Patchy areas of dense fog may redevelop. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 60s.

Read More Gov. Moore declares state of emergency in flood-ravaged Western Maryland May 15, 2025

Preakness and look ahead

The weather is trending drier on Saturday for Preakness, but still warm and humid. Saturday’s temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s. Isolated strong to severe storms are still possible Saturday, but it appears the greatest concern will be across the Eastern Shore. Any storm that does manage to form on Saturday could have damaging winds and hail.

By the main Preakness race around 7 p.m., expect breezy and less muggy weather with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures should still be in the lower to middle 80s.

Sunday and Monday are looking refreshing with a gusty breeze and sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Another slow-moving area of low pressure will deliver showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with wet weather lingering into Thursday and Friday.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original story.