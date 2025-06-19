The sunny start to the day on Thursday won’t last, with storms expected to roll across the Baltimore region starting in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service said there’s a threat of severe weather later today, including the possibility of damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado.

NWS also issued a flood watch for 3-9 p.m. on Thursday for parts of Baltimore as well as parts of Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

“If you are out and about in the afternoon, just stay alert,” said Kevin Witt with the NWS Baltimore/Washington Forecast Office. “We have a lot of sunshine and humidity to work with but once things get going, they can get more severe.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The storms will come in two waves today, according to Witt. The first wave will be from roughly 2-6 p.m., with high levels of heat and humidity that can ignite clusters of showers and storms.

The second wave, which will last until 9 p.m., comes with a cold front producing a line of showers and storms that could be more severe, with the potential for hail, isolated tornadoes and flooding, he said.

Every day starting Friday will see increasingly hot weather, reaching dangerously high temperatures on Monday. A large area of high pressure will cover the region, meaning temperatures in the high 90s and low 100s on Monday and into Tuesday.

The NWS sends alerts out through radio, TV stations and phones and recommends people actively monitor for weather watches and warnings.