Maryland woke up to quiet, grey skies Wednesday morning, but by the afternoon, a line of potentially severe showers and thunderstorms is expected to make its way through the region.

Winds will steadily pick up through the day, reaching speeds of 40 to 60 miles per hour, which will be the primary threat, said Erik Taylor, a meteorologist for the Baltimore-Washington office of the National Weather Service.

“An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out as that line cuts across [the region],” he said.

The possibility of a tornado stretches across the region, Taylor said. But that is the secondary threat of the day behind damaging winds.

The storms will roll in on the west side of the metro area between noon and 2 p.m., and make their way toward the Chesapeake Bay between 2 and 4 p.m., he said. Most of the storm activity is expected to wrap up before midnight, with a shower or two leftover early Tuesday.

Taylor said there were no weather warnings in the morning, but NWS monitors weather 24/7 so they’ll see threats as they come. He said it’s important for people to have a way to get weather warnings, whether it’s on phones, television or the internet.

“If a warning is issued, remember to seek shelter immediately,” Taylor said. “If you’re inside, stay away from windows.”

He said to secure trash cans and any loose items outside so they don’t blow away with the gusty conditions outside.

Because of the strong winds expected to come through Maryland, the Bay Bridge is under limited wind restrictions, which means house trailers and empty box trailers cannot safely cross the bridge. Motorists who are denied passage over the bridge will be assisted with safely turning around, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority .

The State Highway Administration reminded drivers to watch for intersections without power if they are driving through storms Wednesday.