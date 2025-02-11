The Baltimore area is waking up to around 4 inches of snow on Wednesday with higher accumulation totals in southern Maryland. Snow is expected to transition to a mixture of snow and sleet this morning, then rain later in the day.

Read More List: School closings and delays for Wednesday Feb 12, 2025

Several school systems are closed or delayed Wednesday, with some switching to virtual learning.

Here’s our latest on the winter storm, including closings and more weather-related news from across the region.