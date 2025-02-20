Maryland continues battling brutal cold and high winds, but updated forecasts call for little to no snow in the Baltimore region Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued weather advisories for parts of Maryland Thursday morning as up to an inch of snow could lead to slippery, hazardous road conditions. The weather prompted a handful of delays for public schools in St. Mary’s, Talbot and Wicomico counties.

Brian LaSorsa, a meteorologist for the Baltimore/Washington office of NWS, said they’re anticipating about a tenth of an inch to an inch of snow to fall across Maryland, most likely late morning into the early afternoon. Garrett County in Western Maryland is the exception as NWS put the area under a winter weather advisory until Friday at 7 a.m. in preparation for 2-4 inches of snow accumulation and wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

Those in the Baltimore area can expect high winds on Thursday and Friday. NWS issued a small craft advisory for parts of Maryland, including the Baltimore Harbor, until 1 p.m. Thursday, warning of up to 23 mph wind gusts. A gale warning with up to 40 mph wind gusts will be in effect for the region from 1 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday, according to the NWS.

“The coldest air is going to be pretty much tonight and tomorrow night, then we’ll see a warming trend after that,” LaSorsa said.

Temperatures on Thursday are predicted to reach a high of 29 degrees and a low of 20 degrees, according to NWS forecasts.

Marylanders can expect chilly temperatures with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s through the rest of the week before they rise to the 50s early next week. The average temperature this winter, according to LaSorsa, has been 35 degrees, which is typical for Maryland.