Snow is expected to fall in Baltimore on Tuesday, ahead of a rainy week and Arctic front that could impact many across the U.S.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning for much of the Baltimore region that will be in place from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

About 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected to fall in Baltimore, said Erik Taylor, a meteorologist for the NWS Baltimore/Washington office. Baltimoreans can expect snow to begin showering the area between noon and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, he said, adding that snow will start light and become moderate into the evening and overnight.

“Anywhere roughly probably between 5 p.m. Tuesday and probably 1 a.m. Wednesday morning will most likely be the heaviest of the precipitation,” Taylor said. He recommends avoiding travel during this time, but said if you must, have a plan and an emergency kit in your car.

Ahead of the storm, the State Highway Administration said it was pre-treating roads with salt brine to prevent snow and ice from adhering to the pavement. Officials encouraged Marylanders to limit travel on Tuesday.

If you must, officials recommend ensuring your car has adequate tire tread, working lighting systems and gas, removing all snow from your car before driving off and slowing down on the roads.

Following Tuesday’s snowfall, rain is possible on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Last month, 6 inches of snow fell in parts of Baltimore. Taylor said this event is similar, but there could be less snow due to warmer temperatures and the storm’s direction, which he said is tracking south. Forecasts show a high of 35 degrees and a low of 29 degrees on Tuesday.

“If we get colder air or more moisture to work with, if that’s realized depending on the track of the low pressure system, we could see anywhere between 6-8 inches. That’s a worst-case scenario,” Taylor said.

Baltimore typically sees around 19 inches of snow in a given season, Taylor said, and has gotten about 8.9 inches already this winter. Even with the worst-case scenarios, Baltimore would still be below average for snowfall, Taylor said.

Baltimore and Maryland aren’t the only places likely dealing with winter weather on Tuesday. According to NWS, an Arctic front expected to shower the Upper Great Lakes, Central Plains and Northern Rockies will move into the Northeast on Tuesday. It could also reach the Gulf Coast and Great Basin regions.