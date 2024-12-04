There might be snow this week in Baltimore and the surrounding counties, but don’t freak out, it’s expected to be a light coating.

A cold front will make its way to the region Wednesday night through Thursday morning, Anna Stucks, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said.

The day might start with rain, as there is a slight chance between 7-8 a.m., Stocks said, and by 9 a.m., precipitation will move away and conditions will dry out.

There will be a brief window where there will be a mix of rain and snow, which might leave a light coating of snow on grassy or elevated surfaces. But that will just be Thursday morning, she said.

However, along the Allegheny Front in Western Maryland heading toward Pennsylvania, there is a blizzard warning in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the NWS. Garrett County could see between 4 and 8 inches of snow and face wind gusts as strong at 55 mph.

The NWS warns that people should not travel. If travel is needed, bring a winter survival kit in the vehicle as it could be treacherous and potentially life-threatening travel conditions, according to NWS.

The cold front is coming at a time when La Niña was expected to emerge by the end of November and possibly persist through March. This weather cycle typically happens every three to five years or so, and means that the surface water temperatures will cool and conditions will dry, which has historically resulted in below-average snowfall for Mid-Atlantic winters.