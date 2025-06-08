Sunday is expected to bring another round of rain and storms.

A few thunderstorms could develop tonight as an upper-level disturbance moves in.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day, with a few showers possible early on. By midday, forecasters will be monitoring the potential for stronger storms and heavier rainfall across Maryland.

The risk for severe weather increases Sunday afternoon.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the region under a Level 1 and 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, with the greatest threat in Central and Southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore.

Storms may produce damaging winds, small hail, and the possibility of rotation. Localized downpours are also likely.

Rain may linger into Monday morning before brief clearing. Another round of showers and storms is possible on Tuesday.

The middle and latter parts of the week appear quieter and drier, with temperatures trending back toward 90° as mid-June approaches.