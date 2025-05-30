Get ready for more rain. A large portion of Maryland — including Baltimore City as well as Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties — will be under a flood watch later Friday with storms also bringing the potential for damaging wind and hail.

The flood watch will be in effect for the region starting around 7 p.m. and continue through the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The region will see multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting Friday afternoon, said Andrew Snyder, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office.

MARC train services will face speed restrictions and could face delays up to 25 minutes due to severe weather, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

The forecast prompted the Baltimore Orioles to move their game versus the Chicago White Sox earlier to avoid the worst of the weather.

The game, originally scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m., will now be played at 4:30 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and parking lots open at 3 p.m. The first 15,000 fans today will snag an Orioles-themed bowling shirt.

Moderate to potentially heavy rain will continue overnight, with some wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Rainfall could amount to 2 inches, according to the NWS, though parts of the region could see up to 5 inches.

The NWS warned that some of the storms could be severe, with the possibility of damaging winds and large hail. People should also watch out for flash flooding.

State officials reminded drivers to use caution if on roads this evening and warned that there could be delays on the Bay Bridge due to the weather.

Saturday will likely be just as wet, with a 90% chance of precipitation and possible thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Wind gusts could reach as high as 23 mph, according to the NWS. Rain is expected to continue through Saturday night.

The region will see a break Sunday, which is expected to be sunny with a high near 73.