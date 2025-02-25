After being hit with bitter cold and high winds , Marylanders can embrace warm weather this week.

The Baltimore Washington office of the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the high 60s Tuesday-Thursday with the possibility of rain on Thursday. The weekend will likely be clear, though a bit chillier, with highs in the 50s and 40s on Friday and Sunday.

Still, temperatures for the week ahead soar above the extreme cold the region has experienced this winter. Snowfall totals have been below average this season, but it has been colder than in recent years, Chesnea Skeen, a meteorologist for the Baltimore/Washington office of NWS, said.

“The average temperature has been 34.8. Whereas last year, the average temperature was 40.8 and the year before that was 42,” she said. “It’s been a couple seasons since it’s been this cold.”

Now, Marylanders are getting a break. Per the Climate Prediction Center , Marylanders can bask in warmth until about March 10 when temperatures are expected to be above normal. The center also predicts above-average precipitation during the same time frame.

For the days that aren’t wet, here are a few outdoor activities and dining and drinking options for those looking to soak up some sun while the pleasant weather lasts.