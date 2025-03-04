As quickly as March rolled in, so will strong thunderstorms across Maryland on Wednesday.

Two rounds of showers are expected tomorrow, with the first moving through the Baltimore region between noon and 4 p.m., said Connor Belak, a meteorologist for the Baltimore-Washington office of the National Weather Service. The second round will make its way through the area from 7-11 p.m.

The first storms are likely to bring heavy rain, damaging winds and the potential for an isolated tornado, he said. The second round will be more isolated, with less force and widespread coverage than storms in the afternoon.

Stormy weather in Maryland comes from a large storm system that began a few days ago on the West Coast, Belak said.

Large thunderstorms made their way to Texas and Oklahoma on Tuesday, and blizzard conditions are draping Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado, he said. The snow will cover areas up to the upper peninsula in Michigan, with “thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail across the Southeast U.S. into the Mid-Atlantic tomorrow,” Belak said.

The potentially destructive weather across the country also comes during Mardi Gras and forced New Orleans officials to move the city’s two biggest Mardi Gras Day parades.

Belak said the Storm Prediction Center, under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, ranked Wednesday’s storm system at a 2 on a scale up to 5, which he said is “definitely notable for this time of year.”

NOAA is among the latest federal agencies to face cuts under the Trump administration, with hundreds of employees laid off last week. The employees at NOAA include weather forecasters who issue severe thunderstorm forecasts and rank the strength of storms and other weather.

After Wednesday’s potentially damaging storms, dry and windy conditions will move across the state Thursday with gusts up to 40 to 55 miles per hour, Belak said.