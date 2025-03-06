After storms yesterday, breezy conditions will continue Thursday, with much of the Baltimore region under wind advisories.

The advisories are for wind gusts of 45 mph to 55 mph, said Dan Hofmann, a meteorologist for the Baltimore-Washington office of the National Weather Service. Most of the state west of the Chesapeake Bay, as well as the northern part from Cecil to Garret counties, is under a wind advisory from 8 a.m. to midnight.

East of the Chesapeake Bay will be under a wind advisory starting around 3 p.m., though the lower Eastern Shore will have slightly less strong winds at 35 mph to 45 mph, Hofmann said.

The strong winds are due to a change in air pressure in the “parent storm” in southeastern Canada, Hofmann said.

Temperatures in the Baltimore region will get up to a high of around 50 degrees on Thursday. Breezy conditions will continue Friday and Saturday, but they won’t be “nearly quite as strong,” he said.

Wednesday’s storm brought gusts up to 40 mph to 50 mph and at least a quarter to a half inch of rain by 5 p.m. By Thursday morning, there were 34 recorded Baltimore Gas and Electric outages, but only two to three were from Wednesday’s storm, said Stephanie Weaver, a BGE spokesperson.

Crews are assigned to the outages, Weaver said, and power is expected to be restored Thursday.