Expect a rainy, windy and potentially hazardous Sunday afternoon as the Baltimore and Washington area face a storm system that has swept through Midwest and Southern states.

Scattered severe thunderstorms move the region this morning into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. South winds will range from 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph, with the possibility of a brief tornado or two west of I-95.

NWS meteorologist Kyle Pallozzi said Saturday the primary threat in the Baltimore region would be wind.

The NWS' Hazardous Weather Outlook included the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and District of Columbia.

Despite the weather, Baltimore’s Shamrock 5K run downtown at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. parade in Mount Vernon will proceed. They are advertised as taking place regardless of rain or shine.

The storm hits the East Coast after producing violent tornadoes and dust storms that killed dozens in Midwest and Southern states.