Tropical Storm Erin continues to move westward, prompting warnings of dangerous rip currents along the East Coast. In Ocean City, beach officials say conditions are becoming rough along the Maryland coast.

“Like Saturday, it’s supposed to be a beautiful day down here, but if we get some wave action, that’s the formula for strong rip currents,” said Butch Arbin, the captain of the Ocean City, Maryland, Beach Patrol. “And people look at the ocean, and it looks inviting, but they don’t really know how dangerous it is.”

Another area that’s been dealing with rough water this week is New Jersey, as a 31-year-old man died and four others were rescued Monday evening in Seaside Heights.

They were in the water when lifeguards were not on duty. Witnesses said the rip currents took the swimmers in just a matter of seconds.

“You know, we call them Flash Rips,” Arbin said. “Because what happens is, you could be standing in the water waist-deep, and not feel the pull of the rip.”

Rip current warning signs

Maryland beach officials say there are warning signs that tell beach-goers to stay out of the water when there are no lifeguards.

It’s also important to note that when the ocean is rough and there are no lifeguards around, swimmers should be mindful of how far they go.

“So what we do at that point is, we’ll do swimming restrictions,” Arbin said. “Like, let’s say knee-deep, waist-deep. Because you know, it gives us more time to get to the person if they start being pulled out as opposed to having someone in chest-deep water and then they get pulled out.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, identifying rip currents is not an easy task.

Swimmers should pay attention to where the waves aren’t breaking, so flat spots in the line of breaking waves, according to NOAA, and then where there’s foam or sediment in the water being transported away from the beach offshore.

Also, according to the NOAA, if there are waves two to three feet high or greater, there could be strong rip currents. Rip currents also often happen during low tide.

Rip currents are especially common near jetties and piers.

“A rip current, a wave set comes in, and suddenly — I mean immediately — you can all of a sudden feel it pulling you backwards,” Arbin said. “The fact is, a fast-running rip actually can flow faster than an Olympic swimmer can swim.”

What should you do if caught in a rip current?

If you are caught in a strong rip current, Maryland beach officials say, you should get someone’s attention by waving your arms and screaming.

You should also try and swim and move in parallel to the beach, and don’t swim against the current. You should also never swim alone.

Another thing Arbin stresses is not to panic.

“We have a saying for RIP, R-I-P,” Arbin said. “R- relax. Don’t panic. They don’t pull you under, and they don’t take you to England. They only take you out to the sandbar. The I – I need help. Let somebody know you need help. Wave your arms; the guards are already watching them. And P, parallel. Swim parallel to the beach.”

According to the NOAA, you should stay at least 100 feet away from piers and jetties.

Tropical Storm Erin

Tropical Storm Erin formed more than 2,500 miles away from Baltimore in the eastern Atlantic on Monday.

While the fifth named storm of the season is forecast to remain safely away from the mid-Atlantic coastline next week, some impacts are still possible.

Tropical Storm Erin is forecast to strengthen into a large and powerful hurricane as we end the weekend and head into next week.

The strength of the wind, in addition to how large the wind field is, will both work to churn up much of the central and western Atlantic Ocean.

What to expect at the beach

Because of the disturbance in the ocean, there may be a bit more of a chop at the beaches this weekend, along with an elevated risk of rip currents.

The worst water conditions are expected between Wednesday and Friday of next week. Wave heights greater than 5 feet are possible at the beach, along with a high risk of deadly rip currents.

Beach erosion and higher-than-normal tides are also possible. Breezy winds can be expected right at the beach, with gusty to gale conditions likely just offshore.

Erin will pull away late in the workweek, with gradually improving conditions heading into next weekend.

Non-swimmers and people with limited swimming ability should stay out of the water. Even experienced swimmers should follow the lifeguard and posted instructions.

“We monitor it every day, and we make our decision based on what we are seeing. With 10 miles of beach, we could have something going on in the north end of Ocean City, and the south of Ocean City,” Arbin said. “Ten miles away, totally different conditions.”

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original report.