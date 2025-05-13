In what’s starting to feel like an unofficial tradition, the weather forecast the 150th Preakness Stakes is looking wet with a chance of mud.

As of Tuesday, there’s a chance for showers — and even a thunderstorm — in Baltimore on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Preakness and Black-Eyed Susan Day, which takes place on Friday, happen rain or shine, and umbrellas are not allowed at Pimlico Race Course. Make sure you got mud-friendly shoes and a rain poncho that matches your outfit, just in case.

According to the National Weather Service, showers are somewhat likely — ranging between 30% to 50% — throughout the day on Friday, with a high temperature near 85. Saturday will also be in the 80s, with a 60% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.

Of course, the forecast could change ahead of Saturday.

Exact rainfall, timing and location is uncertain this far out, Brian LaSorsa, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington forecast office, said.

There could be some localized heavy rainfall, LaSorsa said, but that will be easier to determine closer to Saturday.

Post time for the Preakness Stakes is around 6:50 p.m. Saturday.

There will be infield celebrations and partying before the horse race, though it will be slimmed down compared to previous years — don’t look for a running of the urinals, for example.