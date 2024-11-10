Baltimore-area residents may soon see something they haven’t seen much of in a while: rain.

Forecasters expect light showers or drizzle early Sunday, with heavier rain in the afternoon and evening. There’s a 70% chance of rain, with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be relatively light, with steady rain leading to totals of a quarter-inch to a half-inch.

“More than likely we’re not looking at a deluge, maybe about a quarter of an inch or so of rain. Something is better than nothing,” said Andrew Snyder, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.

As of Saturday, the Baltimore area had gone 37 days without a measurable amount of rain. The last time the area went that long was 1963, for 32 days, according to the National Weather Service.

Snyder said the region has had a rainfall deficit of 7 inches, with some of Baltimore’s surrounding areas in moderate to severe drought.

The rain is expected to move out by early morning on Veterans Day, a federal holiday, ushering in a beautiful afternoon. Temperatures on Monday will top out near 70 degrees.

A cooler trend will follow Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the mid-50s on Tuesday and the low-50s on Wednesday.

Low temperatures will dip near freezing Tuesday night.

Clouds will build again by Thursday, bringing another good chance of rain as a cold front sweeps through the region. This front could bring up to a half-inch of rainfall.

Highs on Thursday will reach around 60 degrees, falling to the upper 50s on Friday. Low temperatures will drop back into the 30s by Friday night and into next weekend.

Much of Maryland was under a red flag warning Friday as a lack of rain combined with low humidity and strong winds meant weather conditions were conducive to wildfires and fires spreading rapidly, the NWS said.

In Harford County, firefighters battled a blaze in the woods along the Susquehanna River that spread to four acres due to dry conditions and winds Saturday morning. The fire was started by a downed power line, and a firefighter was injured. It was brought under control by late morning.

Maryland is under a statewide burn ban due to dry conditions.

Banner staff contributed to this report.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.