With snow forecast for Baltimore on Tuesday, school districts are announcing early dismissals around the region.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning for much of the region from 1 p.m. Tuesday into 7 a.m. Wednesday. The Baltimore region could see up to 5 inches of snow, according to the NWS.
The potential for snow starts Tuesday around 3 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Connor Belak said, and will pick up in intensity near sunset through midnight.
The Baltimore area could see between 3-5 inches of snow, with lesser amounts toward the Maryland-Pennsylvania border and greater amounts near the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Here is a list of the schools that are having early dismissals or closed on Tuesday. This list will be updated as more information becomes available:
K-12
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools will operate virtually. | Read the alert.
- Baltimore City Public Schools will close two hours early.| Read the alert.
- Baltimore County Public Schools will close three hours early. | Read the alert.
- Carroll County Public Schools will close three hours early. | Read the alerts.
- Charles County Public Schools will close two hours early. | Read the alerts.
- Frederick County Public Schools will close three and a half hours early. | Read the alert.
- Harford County Public Schools will close three hours early. | Read the alert.
- Howard County Public Schools will close three hours early. | Read the alert.
- Prince George’s County Public Schools will close two hours early. | Read the alert.
Higher Education
- Bowie State University will be closed. | Read the alert.
- Morgan State University will close at 12 p.m. and switch to remote instruction afterward. | Read the alert.
- Towson University will close at 3 p.m. | Read the alert.
- University of Maryland, Baltimore County will close at 12 p.m. | Read the alert.
- University of Maryland, College Park will close at 2 p.m. | Read the alert.
For private school delays and other closings, visit WJZ.
