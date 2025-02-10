With snow forecast for Baltimore on Tuesday, school districts are announcing early dismissals around the region.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning for much of the region from 1 p.m. Tuesday into 7 a.m. Wednesday. The Baltimore region could see up to 5 inches of snow, according to the NWS.

The potential for snow starts Tuesday around 3 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Connor Belak said, and will pick up in intensity near sunset through midnight.

The Baltimore area could see between 3-5 inches of snow, with lesser amounts toward the Maryland-Pennsylvania border and greater amounts near the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Here is a list of the schools that are having early dismissals or closed on Tuesday. This list will be updated as more information becomes available:

K-12

Higher Education

For private school delays and other closings, visit WJZ.