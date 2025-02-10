With snow forecast for Baltimore on Tuesday, school districts are announcing early dismissals around the region.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning for much of the region from 1 p.m. Tuesday into 7 a.m. Wednesday. The Baltimore region could see up to 5 inches of snow, according to the NWS.

The potential for snow starts Tuesday around 3 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Connor Belak said, and will pick up in intensity near sunset through midnight.

The Baltimore area could see between 3-5 inches of snow, with lesser amounts toward the Maryland-Pennsylvania border and greater amounts near the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Here is a list of the schools that are having early dismissals or closed on Tuesday. This list will be updated as more information becomes available:

K-12

  • Anne Arundel County Public Schools will operate virtually. | Read the alert.
  • Baltimore City Public Schools will close two hours early.| Read the alert.
  • Baltimore County Public Schools will close three hours early. | Read the alert.
  • Carroll County Public Schools will close three hours early. | Read the alerts.
  • Charles County Public Schools will close two hours early. | Read the alerts.
  • Frederick County Public Schools will close three and a half hours early. | Read the alert.
  • Harford County Public Schools will close three hours early. | Read the alert.
  • Howard County Public Schools will close three hours early. | Read the alert.
  • Prince George’s County Public Schools will close two hours early. | Read the alert.

Higher Education

  • Bowie State University will be closed. | Read the alert.
  • Morgan State University will close at 12 p.m. and switch to remote instruction afterward. | Read the alert.
  • Towson University will close at 3 p.m. | Read the alert.
  • University of Maryland, Baltimore County will close at 12 p.m. | Read the alert.
  • University of Maryland, College Park will close at 2 p.m. | Read the alert.

For private school delays and other closings, visit WJZ.