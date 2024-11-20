The end of the year is approaching, and it’s starting to feel like it, too, with chilly, rainy weather, and for parts of the state, snow.

A cold front is approaching the Baltimore area and will bring a greater chance for rain and strong gusts of wind Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington. High temperatures are forecast to be in the low 50s around Baltimore on Thursday and in the upper 30s in the mountain regions of Western Maryland.

Thursday and Friday will see those powerful winds continue as well as a chance for snow at higher elevations. Garrett County is under a winter storm warning starting Thursday morning.

“The first snowfall of the season brings numerous challenges. I-68 in western Maryland is likely to be impacted by snow, especially across Garrett and western Allegany Counties,” said NWS Baltimore/Washington in a post on X.

The wind Wednesday night will get as strong as 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph, and will continue through Saturday.

The gusty conditions might affect the two-way traffic on the Bay Bridge with wind warnings and other restrictions, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

A wind warning comes from sustained wind speeds of 30-39 mph for 10 or more minutes, or wind gusts that exceed 30 mph for 15 or more minutes, according to the MDTA. During wind warnings, persons operating a house trailer, box trailer, motorcycle, vehicles with cargo on roof-mount racks are advised to use caution while traveling across bridges.

If the MDTA issues wind restrictions, this means that if law enforcement workers do not think a person’s vehicle will allow them to safely cross a bridge, they will prohibit them from traveling across. Any motorists who won’t be able to cross the bridge will be assisted with safely turning around.

The MDTA posted on X that the wind statuses will be updated on the social media platform as Maryland starts to see gusty conditions.