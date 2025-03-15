Today’s the day to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day events because, with the way the weather is looking, you may not get that chance tomorrow.

The National Weather Service said the Baltimore and Washington region could experience severe weather Sunday afternoon. It stems from storms happening in the southern part of the country that produced tornadoes and even fatal dust storms.

The primary threat in the Baltimore region are damaging winds, said NWS meteorologist Kyle Pallozzi.

“We can’t completely rule out a tornado sometime in the area,” he added.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

That’s on top of possible thunderstorms in parts of the region with at least 58 mph winds, heavy rainfall and temperatures ranging from 51 and 69 degrees. Flooding is also on the table but Pallozzi said that’s a “lower end threat.”

There’s a 40% chance, he said, for any precipitation on Sunday morning. And 90% chance for storms in the afternoon. Multiple storms are expected so he couldn’t give an exact time yet. It could linger into the evening, according to the meteorologist.

For now, no rain is expected for Saturday. Just cold weather with temperatures ranging between the mid 40s and mid 50s along with cloudy skies. For tomorrow, Pallozzi suggests keeping an eye out for weather warnings as the forecast will continue to change.

So, for those planning to celebrate the holiday, get your rain gear ready as the timing of the storms is expected as events will be underway. Baltimore’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Sunday include a Shamrock 5K run that starts along Charles Street near Mulberry Street at 1 p.m. and a 2 p.m. parade in Mount Vernon.