Forecasters are predicting rainy, windy weather for the Baltimore area on Thanksgiving Day, with a cold snap to follow over the holiday weekend.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team says a combination of rain and wind could produce travel delays and disruptions. While the region is only slated to get less than an inch of rain, it will be enough to cause messy and wet roads. The steady rain should end by early afternoon, with gusty and chilly winds that afternoon drying the area out. Highs will top out in the lower 50s.

Friday will be noticeably cooler, with a gusty and chilly breeze out of the northwest. While the day starts with sunshine, it will become increasingly cloudy, with a brief passing sprinkle or shower in a few neighborhoods.

The weekend will bring the coldest air of the season so far. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach only the mid-to-upper 30s, while nighttime lows will dip into the lower- to mid-20s. Gusty northwest winds will create a wind chill, with “feels like” temperatures in the teens, particularly during the morning. By Sunday night, wind chills could drop even further.

For Baltimore Ravens fans,, dress warmly and in several layers for the 4:25 p.m. home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wind chills will be in the lower- to mid-20s the entire game. You’ll want a winter hat, gloves, hand warmers, a heavier winter coat and lip balm.

The arctic air will remain in place early next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out around 40 degrees, with lows in the low-to-mid 20s. Most of the week will feature highs in the 40s as this slow-moving weather pattern persists. The region will likely remain dry through the first part of next week.

If you’re traveling somewhere warm for the holiday, be sure to bring winter clothing for your return trip. The sharp contrast in temperatures will be noticeable when you get back this weekend or early next week.