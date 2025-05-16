Severe thunderstorms rocked the Baltimore area early Friday evening, leaving tens of thousands without power and briefly bringing a tornado warning.

The storms roared through the city after 6 p.m., causing gray skies to suddenly go dark and people to take shelter, including at a Target store in Canton.

The National Weather Service, which reported wind gusts up to 70 mph, issued a tornado warning for Baltimore and parts of western Baltimore County through 6:15 p.m.

WJZ reported the warning was extended for the Dundalk and Edgemere area until 6:30 p.m., though the sun was poking through the clouds in South Baltimore before that.

Social media users reported that the roof of the Merritt athletic club in Canton was partly torn off.

A store employee reached by phone confirmed the weather event and said the gym was closing down. The employee said it appeared to be a tornado. “We saw it,” the worker said.

Downed trees were seen along Boston Street.

A National Weather Service spokesperson said it didn’t have confirmation of a tornado event being on the ground, just a rotating wall of clouds, heavy rains and heavy winds. The system was moving eastward toward Harford County, though, they said around 6:15 p.m.

Baltimore Gas and Electric reported that more than 52,000 total customers had been affected by the storms as of 7 p.m.

The stormy weather led to delays of as long as 40 minutes on MARC’s Brunswick Line departing from Washington, D.C., officials said on social media.