Residents and officials across the Baltimore region are accessing the damage Thursday morning after severe storms and strong gusts rolled across portions of Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia in the late afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service issued a staggering 22 tornado warnings on Wednesday for the Baltimore-Washington region, one of the highest counts on record for the area’s forecast office.

The last time a storm system exceeded that number of tornado warnings was in April 2011, when forecasters issued 23 for the region, said Erik Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Multiple people took to social media overnight to share footage of funnel clouds in Montgomery County and possibly Baltimore, though National Weather Service is still confirming the sightings.

So far, meteorologists have used drone footage to confirm at least one tornado touched the ground east of Brookeville. Five people were rescued from a home in Gaithersburg after a large tree fell on the structure.

The National Weather Service is compiling a report on the extent of the storm and subsequent damage, though it may not be ready for several days, Taylor said. Crews were expected to be in the field Thursday along with state emergency management officials.

In the meantime, meteorologists expect more rounds of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, some of which could produce heavy rain and severe conditions. The greatest threat for severe storms is along and east of the Blue Ridge mountains in the afternoon, officials said on social media.

This is a developing story.