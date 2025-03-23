We saw some breaks in the clouds during the day on Saturday, making for a pleasant afternoon outside of the strong winds that developed. Wind gusts peaked around 40 mph in some parts of the state.

Sunday features cooler temperatures in the mid-50s (versus the 60s of Saturday) and lighter winds. Skies started off mostly sunny, but clouds will begin to increase and thicken going into the afternoon. We’re watching a few showers that’ll develop late Sunday night going into Monday. A few showers are expected during the day on Monday but rainfall totals will be on the light side - a few tenths of an inch to a half inch.

Overnight lows Sunday will drop into the lower 40s. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 60 degrees both days. A few showers may move through on Wednesday in the morning.

The rest of the week is looking quiet with temperatures hovering close to 60° on Thursday and into the lower 60s on Friday.