Going outside won’t be as sweaty this week, with relatively cooler temperatures following record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.

The temperature at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport reached 98 degrees this Sunday, June 23, breaking the daily high record of 97 degrees seen in 2010 and 1894, according to a social media post from the National Weather Service.

The day before, BWI set a record high for June 22 of 101 degrees, the first 100-degree temperature observed in the month of June since 2012. The highest-recorded temperature in Baltimore during the month of June was 105 degrees in 1934.

In Maryland, “usually when you have temperatures hitting 90 to 100 degrees it will be a record,” except in July, said Kevin Rodriguez, a lead meteorologist at the Baltimore-Washington office of the National Weather Service.

The high temperatures are due to a large area of high pressure in the eastern United States that has been in place since last week, Rodriguez said.

Besides a peak on Wednesday of 98 degrees, this week is forecast to have temperatures in the 80s to low 90s, with showers and thunderstorms coming in before the weekend. A cold front is coming in late Wednesday afternoon, which is expected to bring scattered thunderstorms.

“The main threats to that are going to be damaging wind gusts and hail,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez offered a couple of tips to stay safe during this intensely hot weather, saying that people who aren’t as sensitive to heat should stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing and to avoid exercising during the afternoon, which is the hottest part of the day.

His general recommendation for those who are sensitive to heat to remain in an air-conditioned location on Wednesday.

As of June 18, there has been one heat-related death reported in Maryland in 2024, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

WJZ contributed to this story.