Severe storms and flash flooding are both possible in Maryland today, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said.

A hazardous weather outlook for the region, including almost all of Maryland, from Frederick County to the Eastern Shore, says flash flooding is possible from 2 p.m to midnight.

There is a chance for scattered, “severe” thunderstorms that could produce damaging winds, according to the forecast.

Luis Rosa, a meteorologist at the Baltimore/Washington Field Office of the National Weather Service, said the NWS was not, as of 1:30 p.m., anticipating tornado activity in the region.

The main risks, he said, will be those damaging winds and flash floods.

The chance of rain in the region is near 90%, according to forecasts. In Baltimore, there could be as much as one inch of rainfall.

Temperatures in the Baltimore area peaked at around 90 degrees Wednesday, with overnight low forecasts in the mid-70s.

The longer-range forecast from the NWS indicates that storms and showers are possible through Sunday.

The forecast today comes amid a string of strong storms in the region. Storms with wind gusts of 70 mph blew through the region yesterday, causing power outages and road closures. Last week, a church was damaged after apparently being struck by lightning and parts of Baltimore flooded.