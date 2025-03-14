People celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend could face more than an inch of rain and strong winds — putting a damper on festivities, including the Baltimore St. Patrick Parade and Shamrock 5K.

Meteorologist Cody Ledbetter of the National Weather Service said the weekend forecast is still “very much in question,” but Sunday could see “potentially damaging” wind gusts and a quick, hard bout of rainfall.

The forecast as of Friday morning called for between ¾ and 1.25 inches of rain, he said.

Saturday is forecast to be mostly cloudy with some potential drizzle and patchy fog, according to the National Weather Service.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The luck of the Irish may bear out, though. Monday, St. Patrick’s Day, has only a small chance of showers before 8 a.m. and then a forecast high temperature of around 61 degrees.

Wednesday, March 19, is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high around 73 degrees.