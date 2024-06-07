There were five tornadoes confirmed in Maryland Wednesday night, according to the Baltimore/Washington office of the National Weather Service.

Here are the details as shared by the Baltimore/Washington office’s public briefing:

The only reported injuries were from the Gaithersburg tornado.

The National Weather Service issued 22 tornado warnings in Maryland Wednesday night, one of the highest counts on record for the regional office. It’s been more than 10 years since the region had 23 warnings issued in one day in April 2011, according to meteorologist Erik Taylor.

There were plenty of power outages in the region, along with downed trees and damaged cars. The worst damage appears to have been in Gaithersburg, where seven houses were condemned in a neighborhood right by City Hall.

Five people were rescued from the collapsed house and taken to a hospital. Four of them have been released, and the fifth was set to be released Thursday or Friday, officials said.

Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman said to his “unsophisticated eye,” it appeared only the one house where five people had to be rescued would be totaled — the other condemned properties may just need repairs.

Ashman reiterated how grateful he was for the support from county agencies, Pepco, the American Red Cross and other mayors and officials from across the state.

“It’s been very gratifying. It’s gratifying to see people from the neighborhood supporting each other, too,” he said.

The National Weather Service also reported one tornado in West Virginia and one in Leesburg, Virginia. The National Weather Service said the number of confirmed tornadoes could change as officials continue to survey damage.

Baltimore Banner reporter Lillian Reed contributed to this article.

