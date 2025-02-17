Strong wind gusts knocked down trees and power lines and took out power across the Baltimore region Sunday.

A high-wind warning is in effect for most of Maryland until 10 p.m. Sunday. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 60 mph in parts of the state.

BGE power outages

According to Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.’s power outage map, as of 6 p.m., more than 118,000 customers in Maryland have lost power.

The most power outages have occurred in Baltimore County, with nearly 34,000 customers without power. There are nearly 24,000 without power in Anne Arundel County, nearly 10,000 in Carroll County, nearly 15,000 in Baltimore City, nearly 9,000 in Harford County and more than 16,000 in Howard County.

“Strong damaging winds with widespread gusts today have damaged electric equipment throughout BGE’s service area,” BGE said in a statement. “Damage includes downed wires, broken poles, downed trees, limbs and other debris.”

BGE says staffing has been increased to help restore power. However, trees and debris will have to be cleaned up before the damaged equipment can be repaired.

There is no estimated time of restoration, according to BGE.

“This is a labor- and time-intensive process which can extend the duration of certain outages,” BGE said. “The safety of BGE employees, contractors, and customers is our first priority. Certain types of work, such as repairs requiring the use of bucket trucks, cannot be safely performed during high winds. In that case, BGE will begin restoring service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

In the 3600 block of Wabash Avenue in Baltimore, a tree crashed in the middle of the street and blocked traffic.

“I heard the weather report this morning that there would probably be 50 mph winds, and it could produce something that just happened in front of my door,” a neighbor said. “You never expect it to happen in front of yours. I’m just truly blessed it didn’t get the house.”

A tree crashed onto a house on Rockwood Avenue in Baltimore.

Bay Bridge closed

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is closed in both directions because of the high-wind warning, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Officials have not said when the bridge will reopen.