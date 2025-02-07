After school districts across Maryland faced delays and closures this week for a wintry mix of precipitation, more ice and snow are expected today and next week, according to the National Weather Service for the Baltimore-Washington region.

The Baltimore region will likely see it all Saturday: snow, freezing rain and rain.

Snow and sleet, with temperatures just below freezing, will start the day, said Austin Mansfield, an NWS meteorologist. Then temperatures will rise throughout Saturday, causing freezing rain and then leaving the area with plain rain overnight, he said.

This pattern of temperatures rising overnight is atypical, Mansfield said.

Freezing rain and ice will accumulate up to a few hundredths of an inch, with higher totals in northern counties closer to the Pennsylvania border, he said.

Some Maryland schools have adjusted activities planned for Saturday due to the weather:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools moved its All County Middle and High School Band concert to 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Baltimore County Public Schools canceled all activities after 3 p.m. Saturday

Howard County Public Schools canceled all activities after noon Saturday

Sunday will be dry, with high temperatures in the low to mid-40s, Mansfield said. There won’t be precipitation during the day, just gusty northwest winds.

Chances for rain increase Monday night, and there is potential for snow through next week.

“We’ve got multiple threats for winter precipitation next week,” Mansfield said.

He said it’s too soon to know about accumulation amounts and even timing of precipitation, but there is a higher chance for snow accumulation on Tuesday.

Next week will bring a mixed bag of precipitation, and Mansfield said to keep an eye on the forecast and take caution when traveling.