A 12-year-old boy has died after he was shot in Westport on Saturday night, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Harrison said police received a call reporting a shooting around 8:57 p.m. and found the minor in the 2400 block of Hollins Ferry Road. The preteen was transported to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Harrison and Mayor Brandon Scott arrived at the scene around 10 p.m.

Harrison said the gun used in the crime appears to have been an assault rifle based on the casings found at the scene.

BPD spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said investigators have preliminary information suggesting the minor was targeted. She declined to provide additional details.

Scott decried the killing and the perpetrator’s access to such powerful firearms.

”We have to continue to focus on every single aspect of this gun violence,” he said. “We will not accept this.”

The mayor had a message to the person that ended the preteen’s life: “We are not going to stop until we find you.”

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot last month in an area next to Saturday night’s shooting. Officers responded to the 2400 block of Maisel Court on March 22 around 5 p.m. and found De’Angelo Carter “a life-threatening gunshot wound to his head,” police said at the time. Carter was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police could not yet say if the two are related.

“This shooting happened less than an hour ago, we’re still putting the pieces together,” Eldridge said.

The fatal shooting is the latest in a devastating trend of youth violence that has gripped Baltimore this year: Nearly one in three people shot in 2023 were 18 or under, even as nonfatal shootings and homicides in the city have receded.