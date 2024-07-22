A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday evening near Baltimore’s Mondawmin metro station.

Baltimore Police responded around 8:10 p.m. to the station in the 2300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue for a report of a shooting. They found Jasper Davis and another unnamed male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics took both victims to area hospitals where Jasper later died.

The Mondawmin metro station and bus loop were temporarily closed on Sunday evening but reopened Monday around 4 a.m., according to social media posts from the Maryland Transit Administration.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.