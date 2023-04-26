14-year-old, two adults shot in Southeast Baltimore

The teen arrived at a hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand.

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Published on: April 25, 2023 9:30 PM EDT

A 14-year-old boy was among three injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Southeast Baltimore.

Police responded around 7:15 p.m. to the 400 block of North Montford Avenue where they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his body. Nearby, a 23-year-old man was found on North Port Street with gunshot wounds.

Both are expected to survive, according to police.

A 14-year-old arrived at a hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand. He told officers he was on North Montford Avenue when he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

