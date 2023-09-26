A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon near an elementary school in West Baltimore.
Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Laurens and North Gilmor streets outside of Gilmor Elementary School. They found the teen suffering from numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
