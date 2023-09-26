15-year-old fatally shot near elementary school in West Baltimore

WJZ-TV Staff

Published 9/25/2023 10:01 p.m. EDT, Updated 9/25/2023 10:08 p.m. EDT

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon near an elementary school in West Baltimore.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Laurens and North Gilmor streets outside of Gilmor Elementary School. They found the teen suffering from numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

