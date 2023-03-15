16-year-old REACH! student wounded in off-campus shooting

Published on: March 15, 2023 5:15 PM EDT|Updated on: March 15, 2023 6:12 PM EDT

(Cadence Quaranta)
A 16-year-old student at REACH! Partnership School was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore police said.

An employee at a BP gas station near the school said he saw a group students at a bus stop near the business. Two or three students started fighting, he said, and one of them shot a gun.

The school system said the boy returned to the campus after the shooting, and officers found him around 3:50 p.m. with a non-life threatening graze wound to his body. He was treated by paramedics and taken to an area hospital.

The school is now secured, said Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson Sherry Christian.

Investigators are at the scene of the gas station at the intersection of Harford Road and E. 25th St., a two-minute walk from the REACH! Partnership School. Two evidence markers could be seen on the ground of the parking lot.

cadence.quaranta@thebaltimorebanner.com

