Published on: April 11, 2023 10:36 AM EDT|Updated on: April 11, 2023 10:38 AM EDT

Baltimore Police crime scene tape remains on the scene after a vehicle exploded inside a five-story parking garage in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood on 7/27/22. Two people are being treated for injuries, fire officials said Wednesday afternoon.
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday afternoon in West Baltimore, police confirmed Tuesday.

Detectives said Tuesday the teen was shot in the 2500 block of North Longwood Street in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood.

Officers first learned of the shooting Monday around 3:39 p.m., when they responded to Sinai Hospital after the teen went there to be treated for a gunshot wound in his torso, police said.

He later died.

The first quarter of 2023 has been the deadliest start to a year for Baltimore teens since at least 2015, according to a Baltimore Banner analysis.

This story will be updated.

