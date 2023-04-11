Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday afternoon in West Baltimore, police confirmed Tuesday.
Detectives said Tuesday the teen was shot in the 2500 block of North Longwood Street in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood.
Officers first learned of the shooting Monday around 3:39 p.m., when they responded to Sinai Hospital after the teen went there to be treated for a gunshot wound in his torso, police said.
He later died.
The first quarter of 2023 has been the deadliest start to a year for Baltimore teens since at least 2015, according to a Baltimore Banner analysis.
This story will be updated.
