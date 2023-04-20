16-year-old boy shot in the head in South Baltimore

By Baltimore Banner Staff

Published on: April 19, 2023 9:05 PM EDT

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head Wednesday night in Cherry Hill, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Carver Road just before 8 p.m. and found the boy with a “a life-threatening gunshot wound,” police said. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said homicide detectives have been notified about the shooting due to the severity of the teen’s injuries.

The shooting is the latest example of an alarming trend of youth violence in the city.

In the first three months of 2023, 39 residents between 13 and 18 years old were shot across the city, and 11 died, making it the deadliest start to a year for Baltimore teens since at least 2015, according to an analysis by The Baltimore Banner.

