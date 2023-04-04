18-year-old boy fatally shot near Patterson Park on Monday night

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
An 18-year-old boy was fatally shot near Patterson Park in Southeast Baltimore on Monday night, police said.
Officers were on patrol in the 2900 block of East Pratt Street when they heard gunfire around 9 p.m. They found the boy with a gunshot wound to his body in the same block and provided care until medics arrived on the scene.
The boy was taken to John Hopkins Hospital, where he later died, police said.
Even as homicides and nonfatal shootings are down compared to last year in the city, the number of young people being shot has risen sharply since last summer.
