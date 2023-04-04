18-year-old boy fatally shot near Patterson Park on Monday night

By Baltimore Banner Staff

Published on: April 04, 2023 9:24 AM EDT|Updated on: April 04, 2023 9:25 AM EDT

A police line do not cross tape blocks a pathway near Penn Station.
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

An 18-year-old boy was fatally shot near Patterson Park in Southeast Baltimore on Monday night, police said.

Officers were on patrol in the 2900 block of East Pratt Street when they heard gunfire around 9 p.m. They found the boy with a gunshot wound to his body in the same block and provided care until medics arrived on the scene.

The boy was taken to John Hopkins Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Even as homicides and nonfatal shootings are down compared to last year in the city, the number of young people being shot has risen sharply since last summer.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok