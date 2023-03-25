19-year-old shot and killed in East Baltimore, police say

A 19-year-old died early Friday evening after he was shot twice in the chest in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of East Preston Street around 5:06 p.m. after receiving two ShotSpotter alerts.

Medics performed life-saving measures on the teen, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police taped off almost two blocks along East Preston Street. An employee who was inside D&L One Stop Grocery said he heard as many as 15 gunshots during the shooting.

Investigators had placed 19 evidence markers near the corner of East Preston and North Potomac streets.

Even as homicides and nonfatal shootings are down compared to last year in the city, the number of young people being shot has risen sharply since last summer.