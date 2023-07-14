2-year-old girl’s death ruled a homicide by overdose, police say

CBS Baltimore Staff

Published 7/14/2023 12:23 a.m. EDT, Updated 7/14/2023 1:38 a.m. EDT

7/8/22—A Baltimore Police officer’s car is parked on the corner of E Lombard St. & President St.
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Medical examiners have determined a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in South Baltimore last November died from an overdose and ruled her death a homicide, Baltimore Police said.

On Nov. 18, 2022, police went to the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. and found the unresponsive toddler with blood coming out of her nose, police said.

Officers performed CPR on her until medics arrived, police said at the time. The girl was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

In November, investigators initially deemed her dead as as “suspicious,” and police said an autopsy would be performed to determine the cause.

Nearly eight months later, on July 11, 2023, medical examiners ruled the girl’s death a homicide due to an overdose, police said.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.