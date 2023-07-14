2-year-old girl’s death ruled a homicide by overdose, police say

Medical examiners have determined a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in South Baltimore last November died from an overdose and ruled her death a homicide, Baltimore Police said.

On Nov. 18, 2022, police went to the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. and found the unresponsive toddler with blood coming out of her nose, police said.

Officers performed CPR on her until medics arrived, police said at the time. The girl was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

In November, investigators initially deemed her dead as as “suspicious,” and police said an autopsy would be performed to determine the cause.

Nearly eight months later, on July 11, 2023, medical examiners ruled the girl’s death a homicide due to an overdose, police said.