Police are investigating a hit and run that killed a 47-year-old man on a bike Sunday morning in West Baltimore.

Officers responded to the intersection of West Franklin Street and Payson Street after receiving a call regarding a motor vehicle accident moments after midnight, according to a press release.

Police say they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck by an unidentified vehicle. Medics arrived to the scene and attempted to render life-saving aide to the man but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The striking vehicle did not stay on the scene, according to the release.

CRASH team investigators are over this investigation and urge anyone with information to contact their detectives at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.

In a separate incident, a 9-year-old was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Saturday evening in Baltimore, police said.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to the intersection of South Stricker and West Baltimore streets where the child sustained minor injuries.

The child’s parents refused transportation to an area hospital.

The vehicle took off, police said.

No more information was provided.

Adam Thompson contributed reporting.

