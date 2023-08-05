7-year-old among three injured in late-night shooting

Published 8/5/2023 10:15 a.m. EDT

A 19-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were injured in a shooting Friday in East Baltimore, according to police.

On August 4, 2023, around 11:42 p.m., officers in the eastern part of the city were sent to the 1330 block of N. Montford Avenue to investigate a ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, a 25-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her foot, and a 7-year-old male child who had a graze wound to his leg.

All victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Due to the severity of the 19-year-old man’s injuries, Homicide Detectives were notified.

Anyone with information should contact Eastern District detectives, at 410-396-2433

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You may also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

