A man was ordered on Friday to serve 12 years in prison for his part in the mass shooting that killed two people and wounded 28 others in 2023 during an annual celebration at the Brooklyn Homes housing project in Baltimore.

Aaron Brown, 19, pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the shooting, which happened at about 12:30 a.m. on July 2, 2023. Hundreds of people had gathered for a block party called Brooklyn Day that featured pony rides, snowballs and dancing.

Two people — Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, an honors student who graduated from Glen Burnie High School, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, a forklift operator — were killed. No one has been charged with murder in their slayings.

In an unrelated case, Brown pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in a shooting that happened on Harford Road near Grindon Avenue in Northeast Baltimore on May 19, 2023.

As part of a plea agreement, Circuit Judge Jeffrey M. Geller sentenced Brown to 60 years in prison, with 48 years suspended, plus five years’ probation. He must serve the first five years of his sentence without the possibility of parole.

The development comes after three people pleaded guilty on Monday to charges including first-degree assault and possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21 for their roles in the crime. They ranged in age from 15-18.

In a 173-page report, Baltimore Police outlined their ill-fated and hands-off approach leading up to the shooting. Baltimore City Council also held hearings.

